AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on South Westfield Street in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam over the weekend.

Agawam Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia identified the victim of the Saturday morning crash as Henry Agudelo, 49, of Agawam. Bonafilia said that at around 12:30 A.M., Agudelo, who was riding his motorcycle north in the area of 600 South Westfield Street, went off the road, crashing into a telephone pole.

Witnesses tried to help Agudelo before police and firefighters could arrive. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Agawam Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police.