Motorcyclist killed in crash on Parker Street in Springfield identified as trial court officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The identity of the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Parker Street in Springfield late Thursday night has been released.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office on Friday identified the man as Franklyn Torres, he was a Massachusetts trial court officer.

Torres was riding a motorcycle on Parker Street near Frederic Street when he collided with a car just around 8:10 p.m. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to police, the driver involved remained at the crash site and is cooperating with the investigation.