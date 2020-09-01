Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash after hitting a car on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Monday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 11:30 p.m. the driver of the car was backing out of a driveway and turning onto Sumner Avenue near Castle Street when a motorcyclist struck the car.

Walsh said the 30-year-old man riding the motorcycle was taken to Baystate Medical Center and died from his injuries a few hours later, early Tuesday morning.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the crash.

