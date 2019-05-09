Motorcyclist killed in Southwick accident

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a motorcycle and car collided on Route 202 Wednesday night.

The deadly accident caused a section of Route 10 and 202 College Highway to close for hours. Southwick Police Sergeant Paul Miles told 22News that the road reopened around 3:30 a.m.

According to State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the car and the motorcycle were traveling in opposite directions and collided on 707 College Highway near the intersection of Sunnyside Road around 8:30 p.m. A Southwick Police detective confirmed the death of the motorcyclist with 22News.

The person’s name has not yet been released.

Trooper DeAngelis told 22News, State Police sent their Accident Reconstruction Team and members of their Crime Scene Services Unit to assist Southwick Police.

The Southwick Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are looking into what led up to the accident.

22News will bring you updates as more details become available.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.