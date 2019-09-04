Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash in Springfield, detours on State St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing on State Street Wednesday afternoon.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the serious crash that happened on State Street near Ionia Street around 3:45 p.m. According to police, the motorcyclist struck a pole and was thrown from his bike when he crashed.

He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center.

Police are advising drivers to expect delays and detours in the State St. area as they continue to determine how the crash occurred.

22News will bring you updates as more details develop.