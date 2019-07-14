Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash on Mass Pike

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – One person was seriously injured after crashing their motorcycle on the Mass Pike on Saturday.

According to State Police Lieutenant Tom Ryan, a motorcycle crashed near the Exit 8 ramp heading Eastbound around 9:45 p.m.

Lt. Ryan said the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

No other parties were involved in the crash.

22News will continue to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.