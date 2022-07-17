CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) -Motorcycle riders from across the region revved their engines to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis.

The sea of motorcycles gathered at the Moose Lodge in Chicopee for the 9th annual “Breathe Free, Ride Hard Motorcycle Run.”

Teresa Ross a Co-Founder of the annual run told 22News, “They start here, then they’re going to go about an hour ride out, so just through some back roads and a nice scenic route, and then they’ll end up back here after.”

Another Co-Founder, Michele Alves, explained her relation to the disease. She told 22News, “I have a strong family connection to the disease. It’s a genetic disease. It effects the lungs and the digestive system, makes it very difficult to breathe,” she expressed.

Those participating in Sunday’s ride hope their fundraising efforts will pay off soon and improve the quality of life for those living with C.F.

“I’m hoping that they do find a cure, or at the very least find medications for every person who has C.F. Because its a genetic disease, it’s not contagious, and there’s so any mutations that one pill isn’t going to cure everybody,” Alves continued.

“Breathe Free, Ride Hard” is led entirely by women. The organization’s work inspiring one particular group to get involved; the Women of Worth Moto Group.

Kellyjean Deming, founder of the Women of Worth Moto Group, outlined the purpose of the collective.

“We mentor women, we help them ride motorcycles, we help them get it out of the garage and get it out on the open road,” she explained.

Deming told 22News any organization looking to help others aligns with the work of the Women of Worth Moto Group.

The proceeds from Sunday’s event will go entirely to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To date the organization has raised over $30,000.