Motorcyclists ride to Gillette Stadium to honor fallen 7 in New Hampshire crash

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A memorial service is being held at Gillette Stadium today to honor the seven people killed in the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire last month.

Hundreds of motorcycle riders gathered in Chicopee Saturday morning to head to the memorial service.

The service in Foxboro is being hosted by the Marine JarHeads Motorcycle Club, which all the victims were members of.

It’s 85 miles from Chicopee to Foxboro and the motorcyclists will be riding together in a pack.

Earlier this week, The Massachusetts Chapter of Honor and Remember held a fundraiser for the Jarheads MC, and they plan to present the check at today’s remembrance.

The service will begin at 12:00 p.m. and will go until 5:00 p.m. at the P-10 parking lot at Gillette.

22News Reporter Sydney Snow will speak with some of the motorcyclists before they head to Gillette. Watch the full report on 22News at 6:00 p.m.