SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of motorcyclists will gather on Sunday for the 37th annual ‘Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.’

The children who are served by Brightside for Families and Children will be the recipients of the toy drive, according to a news release from Mercy Medical Center. Toys collected during the event will also be given to children in need through Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee.

This is a three-day event, where on Friday and Saturday, new unwrapped toys, gift cards, and monetary donations were collected at the Walmart on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

On Sunday, there is a Motorcycle Run portion of the event, where motorcyclists will begin at the Walmart, and will ride to Mercy Medical Center in Springfield at 11:00 a.m. The entry fee for the run is a new, unwrapped toy per rider.

“We are grateful to be able to continue this annual tradition,” said Bruce Rivest, one of the event organizers. “It’s so important to ensure that every child and family supported by Brightside and Lorraine’s has hope and joy this holiday season.”

Some of the sponsors for the “Hope for the Holidays” Toy Drive/Bike Run are:

Custom Identity Apparel

Indian Motorcycle of Springfield

In memory of Patrick Rud

Moose Family Fraternity

Sons of Mothers MC

Long Riders MC

Cosmos Factory

Z.Z. & Company BBQ

Red’s Towing and Recovery

ATC Audio Video and Lighting

Renegade Souls RC

Christian Motorcyclists Association

Massachusetts Motorcycle Association

Crippled Old Busted Bikers

Polish Brotherhood

FLNY Ryderz

Chicopee Police

Springfield Police

94.7 WMAS

Elks Riders Lodge 1481

Walmart

The Hanley Family

Philly’s Motorcycle Detailing