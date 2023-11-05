SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of motorcyclists will gather on Sunday for the 37th annual ‘Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.’
The children who are served by Brightside for Families and Children will be the recipients of the toy drive, according to a news release from Mercy Medical Center. Toys collected during the event will also be given to children in need through Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee.
This is a three-day event, where on Friday and Saturday, new unwrapped toys, gift cards, and monetary donations were collected at the Walmart on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.
On Sunday, there is a Motorcycle Run portion of the event, where motorcyclists will begin at the Walmart, and will ride to Mercy Medical Center in Springfield at 11:00 a.m. The entry fee for the run is a new, unwrapped toy per rider.
“We are grateful to be able to continue this annual tradition,” said Bruce Rivest, one of the event organizers. “It’s so important to ensure that every child and family supported by Brightside and Lorraine’s has hope and joy this holiday season.”
Some of the sponsors for the “Hope for the Holidays” Toy Drive/Bike Run are:
- Custom Identity Apparel
- Indian Motorcycle of Springfield
- In memory of Patrick Rud
- Moose Family Fraternity
- Sons of Mothers MC
- Long Riders MC
- Cosmos Factory
- Z.Z. & Company BBQ
- Red’s Towing and Recovery
- ATC Audio Video and Lighting
- Renegade Souls RC
- Christian Motorcyclists Association
- Massachusetts Motorcycle Association
- Crippled Old Busted Bikers
- Polish Brotherhood
- FLNY Ryderz
- Chicopee Police
- Springfield Police
- 94.7 WMAS
- Elks Riders Lodge 1481
- Walmart
- The Hanley Family
- Philly’s Motorcycle Detailing
