Mount Calvary Baptist Church celebrates 100th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The celebrations are lasting throughout the month. May 16th is the actual anniversary of the church, which began in Springfield in 1919.

Thursday night’s celebration includes music and a comedian. A deaconess told 22News she’s been a part of the church since she was a child.

“That’s where we get our Christian foundation from. And to see my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow up there,” Mount Calvary Baptist Church Deaconist Ruthann Hamilton-Stutts told 22News.

On Sunday, the church will unveil a new street name. John Street in Springfield will be renamed ‘Mount Calvary Way.’

