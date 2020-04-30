Mount Calvary Baptist Church celebrates 100th birthday of deacon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Deacon Elijah Washington Senior of Mount Calvary Baptist church turned 100 Wednesday, and in an era of social distancing – his church community found a way to celebrate.

Family and friends lined up in a car parade to celebrate the 100th birthday of Deacon Elijah Washington Senior. He’s been serving Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield since 1986. His grandchildren learned the importance of helping others – by watching their grandfather.

“To see all his family friends and lodge members come out to see him,” said Tunisia Ezell-Turner, Washington’s granddaughter. “To see them acknowledge him for a change because he is always giving and doing, it’s really nice to have him take a break and be celebrated.

Washington, who’s a World War II veteran – moved from Texas to Springfield in his early twenties. His niece says he always planned to live to 100.

“We thought that that’s just him,” said Miki Hamer-Wynder, Washington’s niece. “He’s got this verve for life and that’s what he represents to all of us.”









Giving back to his community has always been a part of Washington’s life. He’s one of the longest-serving volunteers at the Food Pantry at the Martin Luther King Family Center.

“Be true to yourself and to others on to you,” he told 22News.

Mayor Domenic Sarno honored Washington by making a proclamation that April 29 is Deacon Elijah Washington Day.

Happy Birthday Deacon Elijah!