Mount Holyoke’s Gorse Children Center to remain open for at least one more year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week, the future of Mount Holyoke College’s Children’s Center seemed uncertain now the college intends to keep the center open much longer than originally expected.

Mount Holyoke’s Gorse Children Center was originally supposed to close at the end of June now, the college plans to keep the center open for at least one more year.

Less than a week ago dozens of families were outside Mount Holyoke College advocating for the future of the Gorse Children’s Center. A child care service many families in western Massachusetts families have relied on for years.



“My oldest son started there in the infant room. I currently have an almost four-year-old in the kindergarten prep room and a one-year-old in one of the toddler rooms,” said a mother who relies on this child care service.

Last week the college announced those services would come to an end for her and many other families by the end of June. After petitions were made and protests were held the college has now decided to keep the center open for at least one more year.

Commitment for a long-term investment to secure child care and financially stable beyond this time period.

“Over the last few days, we have made it our priority to address this and to ensure that continuity for both Mount Holyoke and community families. Mount Holyoke has now secured a one-year extension of the current contract with bright horizons,” said the President of Mount Holyoke College in a statement sent to 22News.

While pleased with this decision Jessica, the mother of two kids hopes the college will address a long-term solution.

“We need to keep fighting until we have a guarantee that this will go on past a year, this is a resource that needs to have a permanent place on that campus,” said Jessica.



The college’s president also said she plans to establish more collaboration with parents for decision-making on these types of issues.