LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University is welcoming new and returning students to campus this weekend for the new school year.

Bay Path University will kick off the school year by welcoming its undergraduate students to the Longmeadow campus. Move-in day is a festive, uplifting day, as many students are arriving on campus with their families to begin and continue their college experience.

All students will be greeted by Bay Path`s moving team, as well as returning students who are campus leaders, which is a long-held Bay Path tradition.

Welcome activities will take place on Sunday with an additional panel discussion on Monday around confronting “imposter syndrome,” which is a common experience for first-generation college students.

Campus Awakening takes place Tuesday morning as students gather at dawn for a candle-lit procession to begin the new school year.

Move-in on Sunday begins at 8:00 a.m. with a welcome lunch at 12:30 p.m., and lawn festivities beginning at 2:00 p.m.