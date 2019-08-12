Movie on local opioid crisis victim being filmed in West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An anti-drug movie is being filmed in West Springfield.

Inside the Mittineague United Methodist Church and other locations in West Springfield, moviegoers will learn about the life and heroin overdose death of 19-year-old Jack Jonah.

The West Springfield High School graduate was beginning studies at Holyoke Community College for a possible career in medicine when he became a victim of the opioid crisis in 2016.

His father, Kirk Jonah, launched the Jack Jonah foundation to raise awareness about addiction.

“We want to get out in front of the country and young adults and educate them regarding the opioid crisis, how did a lot of people become addicts?” Kirk asked.

“The Jack Jonah Movie” stars veteran movie and TV actor Dean Cain as a police officer whose daughter died from a drug overdose. Cain told 22News the film hopes to make a positive impact, and possibly save lives.

“If we can affect the change in one person’s life, it’s worth it. It can open the eyes up of some people that teach, educate and maybe make a difference in people’s lives, then we’ve done our job,” said Cain.

Mel Sigler, the actor portraying Jack Jonah’s dad, Kirk, expects his assignment to be challenging.

“He was called and he answered the call and he is so charismatic, so driven and he is so there,” said Sigler.

The film has a working title of “The Jack Jonah Movie.” Once it’s completed next year, the faith-based film will be shown mostly in churches across the country.

Kirk Jonah said he’s grateful for the opportunity to have his son’s story told, and to perhaps change or save even one life.