Movies in the Park coming to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2021 season of “Movies in the Park” is coming to a close, but if you missed Friday night’s showing you still have one more chance next week.

Friday night dozens of families gathered in Springfield’s Nathan Bills Park. The movie Finding Nemo was being shown on this big inflatable screen. Both the kids and adults had enjoyed a night out of the house tonight.

Juan Latorre said, “I think it’s just a great opportunity for the community to come together, to spend some time together, and just get back to enjoying each other’s company again.”

Sofiah Morini said, “Yeah, I like it. I like the big screen. It’s like so big.”

The final Movies in the Park night of the 2021 season is happening this Monday at 8:15, at Marshall Roy Park.