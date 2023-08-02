HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three movies have been scheduled to play at Ely Park in Holyoke.
Each movie begins at dusk, and those attending should bring a lawn chair or blanket, and bug spray. Ely Park is located on Center and Lyman Streets.
- Wednesday, August 2 – Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Wednesday, September 6 – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Wednesday, October 4 – The Little Mermaid
The free events are presented by OneHolyoke CDC.
