This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Sony Pictures via AP)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three movies have been scheduled to play at Ely Park in Holyoke.

Each movie begins at dusk, and those attending should bring a lawn chair or blanket, and bug spray. Ely Park is located on Center and Lyman Streets.

Wednesday, August 2 – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Wednesday, September 6 – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wednesday, October 4 – The Little Mermaid

The free events are presented by OneHolyoke CDC.