Movies in the Park returns to Springfield in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Movies in the Park will be up on the inflatable screen entertaining families again beginning next month.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Executive Director Patrick Sullivan announced Friday afternoon the three week movie series starts Monday, July 19th. This year, the family friendly movies will play to audiences at Marshall Roy, Nathan Bill and Jaime

Ulloa parks.

The schedule for movies will be the following:

Monday, July 19 – Marshall Roy – Akeelah and the Bee

Wednesday, July 21 – Jaime Ulloa – Akeelah and the Bee

Friday, July 23 – Nathan Bill – Akeelah and the Bee

Monday, July 26 – Marshall Roy – Raya and the Last Dragon

Wednesday, July 28 – Jaime Ulloa – Raya and the Last Dragon

Friday, July 30 – Nathan Bill – Raya and the Last Dragon

Monday, August 2 – Marshall Roy- Finding Nemo

Wednesday, August 4 – Jaime Ulloa – Finding Nemo

Friday, August 6 – Nathan Bill – Finding Nemo

Mayor Sarno sent 22News a statement saying, “My administration’s continued efforts to enhance quality of life with these types of family fun entertainment are more important than ever as we defeat this COVID-19. What better way to celebrate than with this great family friendly activity outdoors in our beautiful park system. Thank you to Director Pat Sullivan and his team for their efforts to make activities like this happen and maintaining our beautiful parks.”

“We appreciate Mayors Sarno’s commitment to restore programming and activities for our residents. Movies in the park provide an opportunity for the whole family to be together under the stars and enjoying time together. Bring your favorite movie snack and have a good time,” said Sullivan.