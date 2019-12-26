Movies theaters are popular on Christmas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the shopping done and Christmas presents opened, many western Massachusetts families head for the movies.

Every year, the winter season’s biggest movies debut on Christmas Day. Cinemark in West Springfield was packed with moviegoers who were excited to cap their holiday festivities with a good flick.

Local residents such as Minling Huang are excited to see a movie with family members.

Huang told 22News, “We are just visiting family here and thought today was a good day because the night is nice too.”

Some movies that premiered Wednesday night include Little Women, Just Mercy, and Spies in Disguise.