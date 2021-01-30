Moving closer to normal; restaurants excited to extend hours

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local restaurant owners are excited to see the curfew lifted, because it can allow visitors are more normal dining experince.

“We’ve seen a significant uptick in business to be honest with you,” Jacob Perkins, Owner of Slainte in Holyoke told 22News.

With the curfew gone, restaurant goers are able to enjoy the dining experience a bit more.

“We were closing at 10 and 11 on the weekends so the hours of the restrictions worked great but the lifting of the curfew really makes people more comfortable going out,” Perkins said.

At Palate in Springfield, they would be closing things up at 11 before the curfew. Owner Jose Hernandez said they plan to go back to that sometime next week.

“The curfew did get people scared to come out. And we eliminated some hours from giving up from the public dining experience. But now that it’s lifted we’re going to readjust,” Hernandez said.

While both restaurant owners are excited about the easing of restrictions, they both feel the 25 percent capacity limit is making things challenging.

“Having only that percentage that 25 percent it does really limit the number of people we can have in here,” Hernandez said.

“We’d normally have a full dining room Thursday through Saturday and a good crowd on Sunday afternoon. So a full dining room now is 25 percent of what it could be,” Perkins told 22News.

That capacity limit is set to expire on February 8. Both restaurant owners hope it won’t be extended, because Valentine’s Day can be a pretty big night for them.