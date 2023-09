SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts State Police (MSP) will be holding a child car seat check event at the Springfield Barracks.

The MSP will provide child car seat installations and inspections for free on Tuesday, September 26 from 3:30pm-7:30pm at 600 Liberty Street in Springfield.

They suggest making an appointment by calling the MSP Traffic Programs Section at 774-462-3766.