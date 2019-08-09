Mt. Tom smokestack clean up underway

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier this week dozens of people lined the street to watch the demolition of the smokestack at the former Mount Tom power plant.

Now the process of cleaning up the land is underway.

It was quite the thing to see as the smokestack at the Mount Tom Power Plant in Holyoke came crashing to the ground Tuesday afternoon.

The plant, which closed in 2014, has been replaced by the state’s largest solar farm and includes 17,000 solar panels.

Battery storage has also been installed on the site which allows electricity to be stored so it’s available when needed even if it isn’t sunny.

Julie Vitek the Vice President of Communications for Engie, which runs the Mount Tom Generating Station, told 22News that right now Mass DEP is evaluating the land to see what needs to be done to clean up the site where the smokestack used to stand.