MUG SHOT: Springfield man arrested for allegedly firing gun in apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A loaded firearm was recovered by Springfield Police Officers and members of the C3 Mason Square and K9 Unit on Thursday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police, 36-year-old Thomas Santiago of Dunmoreland Street allegedly fired his illegally possessed firearm through the floor into a neighbors apartment.

Officers responded to the 0-100 block Dunmoreland Street for a well-being check. According to the Springfield Police Department, a female stated she heard a loud bang and found a bullet that has come through her ceiling. She also said this wasn’t the first time she had issues Santiago.

Santiago refused to leave the building so Officers evacuated the other tenants. Shortly after, Santiago came out of his door and was placed under arrest.

During a search of the apartment, Officer Blair and K9 Mr. Warner lead officers to a stuffed bear. Inside the bear officers located a loaded firearm. Narcotics packaging and residue were also recovered from the apartment by officers.

Santiago has been charged with the following: