MUG SHOTS: Springfield police release photos of two men charged with trafficking cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested two people Friday night and seized a gun, drugs and cash.

Officers from the narcotics unit arrested 27-year-old Paul Kopy of Lawton Street and 27-year-old Michael Williams of Flagg Street Friday night on Lawton Street. Kopy was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet and pending trial for a September 2019 shooting when officers arrested him.

Walsh says detectives received information that Williams was in possession of a firearm and both Williams and Kopy were in the area of Lawton Street. Detectives located and detained both men and located a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat of the car the men were traveling in.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers recovered a gun, 27 grams of cocaine, 70 bags of heroin and more than $900 in cash.

Paul Kopy is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Cocaine Trafficking

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense (Heroin)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Suboxone)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug (Clonazepam)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (Marijuana)

Receiving Stolen Property (Registration Plates)

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Michael Williams is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Cocaine Trafficking

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense (Heroin)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Suboxone)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug (Clonazepam)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (Marijuana)

Receiving Stolen Property (Registration Plates)

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Default Warrant: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Stop for Police, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Disturbing the Peace, License not in Possession

Default Warrant: Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Default Warrant: Witness Intimidation, Disorderly Conduct