MUG SHOTS: Springfield police release photos of two men charged with trafficking cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested two people Friday night and seized a gun, drugs and cash.
Officers from the narcotics unit arrested 27-year-old Paul Kopy of Lawton Street and 27-year-old Michael Williams of Flagg Street Friday night on Lawton Street. Kopy was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet and pending trial for a September 2019 shooting when officers arrested him.
Walsh says detectives received information that Williams was in possession of a firearm and both Williams and Kopy were in the area of Lawton Street. Detectives located and detained both men and located a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat of the car the men were traveling in.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers recovered a gun, 27 grams of cocaine, 70 bags of heroin and more than $900 in cash.
Paul Kopy is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Cocaine Trafficking
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense (Heroin)
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Suboxone)
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug (Clonazepam)
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (Marijuana)
- Receiving Stolen Property (Registration Plates)
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
Michael Williams is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Cocaine Trafficking
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense (Heroin)
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Suboxone)
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug (Clonazepam)
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug (Marijuana)
- Receiving Stolen Property (Registration Plates)
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Default Warrant: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Stop for Police, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Disturbing the Peace, License not in Possession
- Default Warrant: Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Default Warrant: Witness Intimidation, Disorderly Conduct