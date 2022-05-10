WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department was called to a fire at a Dunkin Donuts on Westfield Street.

The fire was in a mulched garden and was caused by smoking materials that were not put out properly. Spring and Summer are often popular times of the year these fires start. With the heat and dry weather, gardens are prone to combust or easily ignite from smoking materials.

Between 2016 and 2020, Mass.gov reported that there were 199 fires that started in mulch but spread to buildings. These 199 fires caused five civilian injuries, 10 fire service injuries, and an estimated dollar loss of $3.1 million.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said, “Every spring, people spruce up their properties with fresh mulch and firefighters respond to many fires started by cigarettes tossed into mulch. Mulch is combustible and can easily catch fire.” He added, “We are asking smokers to dispose of their smoking materials responsibly in order to prevent fires. Don’t toss cigarette butts into mulch or a pile of dried leaves.”

Here are some safety tips to prevent mulch fires: