SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a mulch fire that spread to a residence on Newton Road in Springfield Thursday night.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to 76 Newton Road where the mulch fire had already extended to the nearby structure.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

No injuries were reported.

Photos shared by the fire department on Twitter shows heavy damage to the outside of the home.

The Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.