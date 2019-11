SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-car crash involving a PVTA bus closed a section of Berkshire Street in Springfield Saturday night.

Our 22News crews shot video of the multi-car crash on Berkshire Street near Oak Street in the Indian Orchard neighborhood.

Multiple cars were involved in the accident and a PVTA bus was seen being towed away as well.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to bring you any new information as soon as it becomes available.