SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-car accident occurred on Wilbraham Road earlier Saturday evening.

When 22News crews arrived at 603 Wilbraham Road there were already multiple emergency service vehicles on the scene.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

According to the Springfield Fire Department, there were two vehicles involved in the crash, and two people had to be pulled out of their cars in the aftermath. They were both sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.