Multicultural Community Services in Springfield to vaccinate 600+ employees, clients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Multicultural Community Services of the Pioneer Valley hosted the first of its two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and clients.

This was the third round of first-doses that the service organization has administered to its staff.

The organization’s Executive Director, Paul Conlon said more than 300 people received the vaccine at their clinic two weeks ago, and they hope to vaccinate 350 by the end of the day Friday.

“We actually felt like we were making a difference and doing our part to end this COVID,” Paul Conlon, Multicultural Community Services. “It’s been 11 months of frustration for everybody. But with this vaccine, it’s really given people a lot of energy and a lot of hope and I just hope it continues.”

Conlin added that MCS’s two-day vaccine clinic was done in partnership with the Departments of Developmental Services and Public Health.