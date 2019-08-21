Multiple agencies assist with locating armed, disturbed individual in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were able to locate an armed “disturbed person” after reports of them fleeing into the woods late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the Brimfield Police Department were called to the area of East Brimfield and Holland Road for reports of an emotionally disturbed person armed with a knife that had gone into the woods.

A search for the individual quickly began with the assistance of police departments from Holland, Sturbridge, Brookfield, State Police troopers and K9 unit. The search team quickly established a perimeter and began searching through the woods.

Eventually, the person was located unharmed and taken to an area hospital for evaluation and medical treatment.

If you or anyone you know is struggling emotionally or having a hard time, please call (800) 273-8255 or click here for more information.