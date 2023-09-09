EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Three arrests were made after a large brawl broke out at Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow on Friday night.

Police were called to Shaker Bowl around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a fight. Officers called the scene “absolute chaos” and said 10 to 15 people were fighting with chairs and bowling balls being thrown in all directions.

There were no serious injuries reported, but some people sustained minor wounds. Kayla Padilla, 21 of Springfield, Zaniya Cooley, 19 of Springfield, and Milani Otero, 19 of Springfield were all arrested on charges that include assault and battery by a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. All three will be arraigned in Palmer District Court at a later date.

According to police, while investigating the brawl, they found a vehicle that had been stolen out of Springfield. That vehicle was towed and that incident remains under investigation.