Multiple business projects under construction in Town of Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Agawam is expanding its business community, according to an announcement from Mayor Bill Sapelli.

Consolidate Edison is leasing about 68 acres of the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm to construct a 4.7-Megawatt solar panel array. A 5.0-Megawatt solar panel array will also be built on Shoemaker Lane by Engie.

Vanguard Renewables, which converts food waste into clean, renewable energy, is constructing a new building that will house its anaerobic bio-digester at the former Southworth Paper Company location.

“The Town of Agawam prides itself on being business-friendly and will continue to support business expansion and relocation to Agawam,” said Mayor Sapelli. “The renewable energy sector is growing exponentially in Massachusetts and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of that growth in Western Massachusetts.”

Also in development in Agawam, The Villas condos on Pine Street is currently under construction, and a 9,100 square foot retail space as well as a 7,440 square foot office building are under construction.

The Morgan Sullivan Bridge is still under reconstruction. The project will expand the number of travel lanes and add new sidewalks. The project is expected to be complete by Summer 2021.