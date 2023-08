CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cars were involved in an accident Sunday night on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, just a few feet down the road from the 22News building.

When our 22News crews arrived shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, they could see Chicopee Police and Fire crews, as well as an ambulance.

There is no word yet on if there are any injuries or what may have caused the accident.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.