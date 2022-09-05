WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A car break-in in Wilbraham was caught on camera over this weekend.

According to the Wilbraham Police department, police were called to numerous car breaking-and-entering’s this weekend in the Southern part of town. Cars from Brookside Drive, Pidgeon Lane, Stonegate Circle, and Hunting Lane were all entered between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

22News spoke to a Wilbraham resident about what they do to keep their cars secured.

“We have like auto detection lights on the outside of our house, making sure it’s locked and all valuables are out of the car are the biggest things to do,” Ryan Smith recommends. “… Make sure we never leave anything personal in the car nothing that can be seized or nothing that they can take.”

Police said that both unlocked and locked vehicles were entered by smashing windows. They advise that residents keep their valuables inside and always lock their vehicles. And if you have any information on this, you are asked to contact Wilbraham Police at (413) 596-3837.