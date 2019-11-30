Multiple communities celebrate Small Business Saturday in western Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple western Massachusetts communities will celebrate Small Business Saturday.

Small business Saturday is aimed at encouraging shoppers to “shop small” today instead of going to big chain stores. Westfield and Greenfield are just two communities in the western Massachusetts area that have declared Saturday as such. However, the Senate passed a resolution in 2011 officially supporting small business Saturday to be celebrated in all 50 states.

Greenfield Mayor Bill Martin said it’s special to celebrate the day this year because of the retirement and closing of century-old Wilson’s Department Store.

According to the U-S Small Business association, there are over 30 million small businesses in the U-S. They employ nearly 50 percent of employees in the private sector. Since 2010 shoppers have spent an estimated 85 billion dollars in shopping local.

American Express originally started Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a way to help local businesses during the recession. Many small local stores offer discounts and deals on this big day for them.