Multiple communities to receive funding for affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly $140 million have been put toward affordable housing in Massachusetts.

The Baker-Polito administration is providing funding and tax credits for 1,346 units of affordable rental housing. This includes 28 projects and 1,526 total housing units. The projects involve new construction, historic rehabilitation and preservation of current projects that need rehabilitation.

As Massachusetts continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we continue to prioritize new affordable housing development to help our most vulnerable families. Stable housing is the foundation of healthy, prosperous communities, which is why our administration has proposed an immediate infusion of nearly $1 billion in federal recovery funds to rapidly increase capacity for production in every part of the state. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

The Knox Residence, located on Wilbraham Road in Springfield is one of the properties that will receive funding. Sponsoring the project is First Resource Development, the company is responsible for other restoration projects in the Mason Square neighborhood.

“This firestone building will have 55 units of workforce development housing,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News. “This footprint of the neighborhood is transforming for the better, building on the future but also respecting the history.”

Other western Massachusetts housing projects included: