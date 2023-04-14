MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday night, multiple fire crews were called to a large basement fire in Monson.
According to the Monson Fire Department, at 9:22 p.m. on Thursday, the Westcomm Regional Dispatch alerted the fire department to a structure fire with reports of flames in the basement. When crews arrived, they observed heavy fire conditions throughout the entire basement.
The first crews made a brief interior attack before they were pulled back from the fire. Because of the volume of fire, downed power lines, and multiple explosions, a second alarm was ordered.
Crews were forced to move into a defensive position and put out the fire from the outside. Action Ambulance, Brimfield Fire Department, Hampden Fire Department, Palmer Fire Department, and the Wilbraham Fire Department assisted with the fire.