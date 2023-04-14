MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday night, multiple fire crews were called to a large basement fire in Monson.

According to the Monson Fire Department, at 9:22 p.m. on Thursday, the Westcomm Regional Dispatch alerted the fire department to a structure fire with reports of flames in the basement. When crews arrived, they observed heavy fire conditions throughout the entire basement.

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

The first crews made a brief interior attack before they were pulled back from the fire. Because of the volume of fire, downed power lines, and multiple explosions, a second alarm was ordered.

Crews were forced to move into a defensive position and put out the fire from the outside. Action Ambulance, Brimfield Fire Department, Hampden Fire Department, Palmer Fire Department, and the Wilbraham Fire Department assisted with the fire.