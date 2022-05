HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from surrounding areas helped to put out a fire in Hampden late Monday afternoon.

According to the Hampden Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters were called to 250 Somers Road for a report of a structure fire.

Multiple mutual aid assisted in extinguishing the fire. Hampden Fire also asked drivers to avoid Somers Road between the Village Food Mart.

There is no word on what caused the fire.