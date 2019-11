AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple town fire departments were called to put out a fire in Agawam Saturday night.

Agawam and Longmeadow fire departments were called to the 900 block of Main Street around 5:30 on Saturday night for a house fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started but there were no injuries reported.

22news will continue to cover this story and we will bring you any new updates as soon as they become available