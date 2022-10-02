SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A house fire was reported at 65 Stuart Street in Springfield on Sunday night.

When 22News crews arrived, they saw multiple fire, police, and EMT crews attending to the fire in the home and providing medical attention to the family.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but there are currently no reported injuries. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that the fire started in the basement of the home.

“The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating the cause, but it did start in the basement. They were able to confine the damage to the basement. There was a very minimal extension into the first floor, but the house did suffer water damage in the basement, and smoke damage on the first and second floor,” Piemonte said.

At this time the Springfield Arson & Bomb squad are still investigating this incident to determine the cause of the fire. The three people who reside in the home have been displaced and are receiving aid from the Red Cross.

The area has been secured and the fire has been contained. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.