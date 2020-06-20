Multiple departments called to assist with mill fire in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire departments have been called to assist with a burning mill in Russell Friday night.

State Police in Russell confirmed the mill fire on Valley View Avenue with 22News shortly after 9:15 p.m. According to Trooper Kane, the mill building is vacant and multiple crews including Blandford, Becket, Westfield, and Montgomery have been called to provide mutual aid.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. Dark smoke could be seen in the sky miles away from the actual location of the fire in a photo sent into our newsroom.

Residents are being advised to avoid the area while firefighters work to control and put out the fire.

Photo: ReportIt

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when more details develop.