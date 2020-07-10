Multiple departments called to hazmat incident involving pool chemical at Agawam home

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a hazmat incident at a residence on Tom Street in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam Thursday night.

The Agawam Fire Department said firefighters, police, and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Hazardous Materials Response Team are at a residence on Tom Street working on the incident. No word on any injuries at this time.

DFS spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth confirmed with 22News the hazmat situation was a pool chemical accident. She added a lot of people are new pool owners this year and that details about safe pool chemical storage can be found here.

There is no hazard outside the involved residence, fire officials said, but residents are advised to stay away from the area. Crews will be on Tom Street for several hours as they continue to work on the hazmat situation into the late-night hours.

