Multiple fire departments called to brush fire in Brimfield

Hampden County

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a brush fire on Hollow Road Tuesday morning.

Brimfield Fire Department shared pictures of the brush fire on Hollow Road. The department said some vehicles were burned in the fire.

Firefighters from Wales, Warren, Monson, and Sturbridge were called in to help.

As of 10:30 a.m., firefighters said the brush fire has been contained.

