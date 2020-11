WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire off of Stafford Road in Wales closed route 19 for about an hour early Thursday morning.

According to the Wales Fire Department, multiple mutual aid towns were called to assist with the fire around 6 a.m. off Stafford Rd.

The fire was on Reed Hill Road and Route 19 was closed between Union Road and Lake George Road for about an hour. The road has since reopened.