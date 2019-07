HAMPDEN, Mass (WWLP) – Multiple crews are working to put out a fire in the area of 231 Wilbraham Road on Friday.

According to police dispatcher Lauer, the fire started around 10:15 a.m. and Wilbraham, East Longmeadow, Somers, and Hampden Fire Departments are all assisting with the fire.

Our 22News crew is on its way and we’ll continue to update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.