GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department is looking for the owner of a box truck who broke into several homes Tuesday night.

Surrounding communities reported that on Tuesday, and overnight, multiple homes were broken into, according to the Granville Police Department. It is believed that the same individuals were involved in each incident.

It is reported that they drove a large white box truck with orange markings similar to a “U-Haul” type vehicle. It is asked that if you see a vehicle like this parked in a driveway, and you believe the homeowners are not home, call 911 so an officer can respond.