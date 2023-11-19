BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield Fire Department was sent to the Mass Pike for a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

According to the Brimfield Fire Department, at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, the Warren, Brimfield, and Sturbridge Fire Departments were sent to the Mass Pike for a multi-vehicle accident with multiple injuries.

Lifestar Helicopter was called to the accident, and the accident has since been cleared.

There is no word on the conditions of those who were injured or the cause of the accident. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.