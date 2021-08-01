Multiple people stabbed in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Sunday morning, 28-year-old Katherine Vazquez was arrested after Holyoke Police noticed a disturbance in the area of Main and Appleton.

Officers report they saw Vazquez yelling, making threats, and walking with a knife in her hand toward people in the area of the Racing Mart parking lot. Officers allegedly ordered Vazquez to drop the knife before drawing their weapons.

According to a statement from the Holyoke Police Department, Vazquez continued to scream and make threats before putting the knife in her pocket after officers gave several commands for her to drop it.

Vazquez was then arrested on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. After arresting her, the women allegedly assaulted by Vazquez left the location. Police later found the women’s car and conducted a traffic stop. During this stop police were able to identify multiple stabbing victims. Each individual had non-serious injuries as a result of the stabbing and were taken to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment.