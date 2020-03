PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – Firefighters have been called to a brush fire in the Bondsville section of Palmer Monday afternoon.

Our 22News crew saw several fire departments from surrounding towns helping with the fire and an ambulance in the area of State Street around 2:30 p.m.

22News reached out to Palmer and Bondsville Fire Departments and no additional information was able to be released. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.