MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department received several calls about a wind event in the area of Mechanic Street on Tuesday.

According to the Monson Fire Department, the chief went out to check for damage and found tree limbs down in an area spanning from High Street and Margaret Street all the way to Carpenter Road.

There were no reported injuries, power outages, or major property damage from the wind event.