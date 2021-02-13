Multiple western Massachusetts communities lowered to ‘moderate risk’

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the state department of public health on Thursday, fewer communities are in that “high risk” category for COVID-19.

Westfield, Granby and Agawam are no longer in the red category. Kaptain Jimmy’s is a restaurant located in Agawam.

“For the amount of people we have working and the capacity, it’s busy,” Vickie Rizos, a supervisor at Kaptain Jimmy’s, told 22News.

Busy takes on a different meaning in a pandemic. Rizos has been working at Kaptain Jimmy’s in Agawam for about five years, looking back on what Valentine’s Day weekend would normally be like.

“Probably an hour and a half wait. Every table would be full. Every bar stool would be full,” Rizos said.

Kaptain Jimmy’s has been keeping up with COVID-19 precautions for restaurants. And they’re hoping this lower risk category for Agawam will help customers feel safer.

“We have our regulars back. That’s what counts. The regulars that come once a week. The ones that come every two weeks. The ones that come once a month so I guess we would say that would help,” Rizos told 22News.

Agawam, one of a number of communities to move to that yellow category, which is based on the number of COVID cases per one hundred thousand people.

However, two western Massachusetts communities are now being added to that red category: Sunderland and Ware.

Vickie hopes Agawam will hang onto that lower risk category.

“Stay safe. Hope everybody wears a mask and does their distancing and follows the restaurant rules and we’ll be good to go,” Rizos said.

And the Department of Health has 18 communities in western Massachusetts labeled at “moderate risk,” and seven communities in the low-risk category.